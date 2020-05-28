Thornton child hurt falling out of UTV

THORNTON, Iowa – A child was hurt after falling out of a UTW Wednesday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Zieman, 30 of Thornton, was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger east on 120th Street when four-year-old Arianna Zieman accidentally opened the rear door and fell out.

Arianna Zieman was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Michael Zieman was cited for failure to use a child restraint device.

The Sheriff’s Office says this happened around 8:20 pm in the 4000 block of 120th Street.