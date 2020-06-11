Thorne Crest employee diagnosed with COVID-19

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - This week, Thorne Crest Senior Living Community has confirmed that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a letter sent out to family members, Administrator Shari McNamara said the employee, who has not been on campus since May 26, and will be out until they fully recover, tested positive over the past weekend. In addition, the employee was wearing a surgical mask and eye protection, which is the proper PPE.

McNamara adds that resident safety is their highest priority; as such, the center is continuing to follow guidelines and remain in close contact with local and state health officials, as well as not permitting visitors at this time. Also, all residents who resided in the health center and assisted living wings of the campus are assessed at least daily, if not up to three times a day, for elevated temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Thorne Crest at 507-373-2311.