FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is sentenced for hitting a child.
Christine Marie Kleveland, 41 of Thompson, was arrested in June 2018 after witnesses said she hit a young girl across the face and called her insulting names. The girl reportedly said the abuse had been going on for years.
Kleveland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced Tuesday to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $150 fine. Kleveland received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.
Related Content
- Thompson woman sentenced for assaulting a child
- Thompson woman pleads not guilty to assaulting a child
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
- Woman sentenced for assaulting a Rochester police officer
- Woman sentenced for keeping drug items near a child
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- First defendant in summer assault is sentenced
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
- Second sentence for 2017 assault in Rochester
Scroll for more content...