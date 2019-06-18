Clear

Thompson woman sentenced for assaulting a child

Receives a deferred judgment.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is sentenced for hitting a child.

Christine Marie Kleveland, 41 of Thompson, was arrested in June 2018 after witnesses said she hit a young girl across the face and called her insulting names. The girl reportedly said the abuse had been going on for years.

Kleveland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced Tuesday to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $150 fine. Kleveland received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.

