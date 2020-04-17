Thompson man pleads not guilty to 100 mph chase

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a 100 mile per hour pursuit through Winnebago County in February.

Derek Richard Amundson, 28 of Thompson, has pleaded not guilty to eluding and OWI-1st offense.

He was arrested on February 22 after law enforcement said Amundson was clocked going over 100 mph on a paved road, then doing 75 miles per hour down several gravel roads. Authorities said they took Amundson into custody after he pulled into a driveway.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 15.