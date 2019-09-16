This week's Iowa prep football poll

Iowa Prep Football Poll

AP-FBH--Iowa Prep Poll

Sep 16, 2019 4:32PM (GMT 21:32) - 640 words

By The Associated Press \

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 3-0 86 1

2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 3-0 77 2

3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 76 3

4. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 63 4

5. Bettendorf 3-0 58 5

6. Fort Dodge 3-0 44 7

7. Southeast Polk 2-1 30 9

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1 24 6

9. Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 15 NR

10. Ankeny 1-2 9 8

Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6. Waukee 5. Waterloo West 1. Davenport North 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Epworth Western Dubuque (6) 3-0 87 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 80 2

3. Eldridge North Scott 3-0 68 3

4. Solon 3-0 66 4

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-0 57 5

6. Washington 3-0 33 T7

7. Glenwood 3-0 30 9

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 25 T7

9. Independence 3-0 16 NR

10. Norwalk 2-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5. Harlan 4. Carlisle 4. Webster City 4. Pella 3. Storm Lake 3. Davenport Assumption 2. Mount Pleasant 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (8) 3-0 88 1

2. Clear Lake (1) 3-0 80 2

3. Algona 3-0 70 3

4. Spirit Lake 3-0 56 4

5. Greene County 3-0 54 5

6. Waterloo Columbus 3-0 41 6

7. Des Moines Christian 3-0 36 7

8. Van Horne Benton 3-0 21 8

9. Cresco Crestwood 2-1 14 9

(tie) O-A BCIG 3-0 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Monticello 6. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 3-0 89 1

2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 80 2

3. Van Meter 3-0 67 3

4. West Branch 3-0 55 4

5. Inwood West Lyon 3-0 52 5

6. South Central Calhoun 3-0 41 6

7. Treynor 3-0 40 7

8. Mediapolis 3-0 25 8

9. Hull Western Christian 3-0 19 9

10. Underwood 3-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3. Sigourney-Keota 2. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Clarinda 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (9) 3-0 90 1

2. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 76 2

3. St. Ansgar 3-0 72 3

4. Traer North Tama 3-0 58 6

5. Sloan Westwood 3-0 53 5

6. Grundy Center 3-0 41 7

7. Brooklyn BGM 3-0 29 8

8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 24 4

9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 22 9

10. Paullina South O'Brien 3-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Eldon Cardinal 4. Algona Garrigan 3. Riverside Highland 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 3-0 80 T1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's 3-0 74 3

3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 68 4

4. New London (2) 3-0 65 T1

5. Montezuma 3-0 38 7

6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 35 8

7. Lenox 4-0 33 10

8. Audubon 3-1 30 6

9. Springville 4-0 18 NR

10. Anita CAM 3-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville 11. Harris-Lake Park 8. Easton Valley 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5. North English English Valleys 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. Woodbine 1. <