This week's Iowa prep football poll

West Hancock remains No. 1 in Class A.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:32 PM

Sep 16, 2019 4:32PM (GMT 21:32) - 640 words

By The Associated Press \

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 3-0 86 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 76 3
4. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 63 4
5. Bettendorf 3-0 58 5
6. Fort Dodge 3-0 44 7
7. Southeast Polk 2-1 30 9
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1 24 6
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 15 NR
10. Ankeny 1-2 9 8
Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6. Waukee 5. Waterloo West 1. Davenport North 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (6) 3-0 87 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 80 2
3. Eldridge North Scott 3-0 68 3
4. Solon 3-0 66 4
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-0 57 5
6. Washington 3-0 33 T7
7. Glenwood 3-0 30 9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 25 T7
9. Independence 3-0 16 NR
10. Norwalk 2-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5. Harlan 4. Carlisle 4. Webster City 4. Pella 3. Storm Lake 3. Davenport Assumption 2. Mount Pleasant 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 3-0 88 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Algona 3-0 70 3
4. Spirit Lake 3-0 56 4
5. Greene County 3-0 54 5
6. Waterloo Columbus 3-0 41 6
7. Des Moines Christian 3-0 36 7
8. Van Horne Benton 3-0 21 8
9. Cresco Crestwood 2-1 14 9
(tie) O-A BCIG 3-0 14 T10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Monticello 6. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Van Meter 3-0 67 3
4. West Branch 3-0 55 4
5. Inwood West Lyon 3-0 52 5
6. South Central Calhoun 3-0 41 6
7. Treynor 3-0 40 7
8. Mediapolis 3-0 25 8
9. Hull Western Christian 3-0 19 9
10. Underwood 3-0 15 10
Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3. Sigourney-Keota 2. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Clarinda 1.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 3-0 90 1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 76 2
3. St. Ansgar 3-0 72 3
4. Traer North Tama 3-0 58 6
5. Sloan Westwood 3-0 53 5
6. Grundy Center 3-0 41 7
7. Brooklyn BGM 3-0 29 8
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 24 4
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 22 9
10. Paullina South O'Brien 3-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Eldon Cardinal 4. Algona Garrigan 3. Riverside Highland 1.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 3-0 80 T1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's 3-0 74 3
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 68 4
4. New London (2) 3-0 65 T1
5. Montezuma 3-0 38 7
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 35 8
7. Lenox 4-0 33 10
8. Audubon 3-1 30 6
9. Springville 4-0 18 NR
10. Anita CAM 3-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville 11. Harris-Lake Park 8. Easton Valley 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5. North English English Valleys 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. Woodbine 1. <

