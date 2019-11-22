This West Hancock state title is for Sanger:' 'He’s always been there and he always will be'

If you were at the UNI-Dome and looked into the suites above the north endzone, you’d have found West Hancock coach Bob Sanger smiling away.

Even as he continues to battle cancer, he never lets it get the best of him which is one of the many reasons why he was selected as the 2019 recipient of the Walt Fiegel Coaching With Character Award.

“I’m about as happy as anybody could ever be but I’m here to tell you, there’s nobody in this building happier than he is. That I can guarantee you,” said his son Mark after the Eagles won the Class A championship over Grundy Center on Thursday.

This season has been difficult for his father and the players.

“I tell you, it’s devastating,” Bob Sanger said. “52 years I’ve spent on the sidelines being with the kids, going to practice, and doing all of that stuff. It’s really tough to be away from it.”

But Coach couldn’t resist making the pilgrimage to the practice field or to Cedar Falls for that matter, just so long as he got to see his team win a state championship.

“He’s totally involved because he gives everybody advice and everything,” said Cole Kelly. “He’d come up in his little Ranger and watch practices, critique us, and tell us, ‘hey, you need to do this, to do that.’ Yeah, he’s very much a part of the program so it’s just one of those deals where he’s always been there and he always will be.”

While faithful Eagles fans made the trip to support their beloved Eagles, they were also there to support Coach Sanger. Though he’s not been on the sidelines, he remains an inspiration.

“We’ve just been playing inspired football all season long, working our butts off for him. That’s all it was the entire year,” said Hagen.

“My dad, the first thing he would say is that it’s not about him.” Mark Sanger added. “But, you know what? He’s the one that prepared us, all of us assistant coaches to be able to do the things we do coaching down the stretch. We learned from the best and he’s one of the best and we’re just trying to carry it on. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

With his resolve and sense of humor intact, Coach Sanger is hopeful he can rejoin his galvanized gridiron warriors next season.

“You know, it turned out so good this year. I can’t feel too bad,” he laughed. “Hopefully another year and I can get going again.”