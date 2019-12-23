Third trial scheduled in Rochester trailer park murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third trial date in set in a deadly trailer park shooting.

Malcolm Jammal Woods, 28 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting January 27, 2020, for his role in the killing of Brandon Arndt. Police say Arndt was found shot to death in his trailer in the 1900 block of Marion Road Southeast on September 10, 2018.



Woods is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Trials were previously set for two other people accused of being involved in Arndt’s killing.

Kielah Shanae Parson, 35 of Rochester, is scheduled for trial beginning February 3, 2020, on two counts of 2nd degree murder. Darien Klindworth-Woods, 21 of North Mankato, is also charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder and is due to stand trial starting January 27, 2020.

