Third teen charged for double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A third teenager has been arrested for a double-stabbing that happened on April 1.

The Mason City Police Department says Dominic Fogarty, 17 of Rowan, is now charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Investigators say Fogarty joined two Belmond teens, Jaden Edel, 18, and David Gordon, 17, in an attack on a juvenile male and an adult male in the area of 15th Street NE and N Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say one victim was stabbed in the back and another in the head. Both were taken to the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment and law enforcement says both have been released.

Fogarty, Edel, and Gordon have all been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.