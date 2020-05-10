Third suspect in fatal Iowa shooting arrested in Texas

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a third suspect in an Iowa shooting death has been arrested in Texas.

Iowa City officials say the Lubbock County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office took Reginald Little into custody Friday. He is awaiting extradition to Iowa to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kejuan Winters in Iowa City.

Officers called to the scene of the April 20 shooting found Winters inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene from his injuries. A co-defendant told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.