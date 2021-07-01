Third sentence handed down for Austin drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County drug bust involving marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $29,000 in cash is not sending anyone to prison.

Allison Marie Hoban, 23 of Austin, and Brian Torres, 20 of Blooming Prairie, were arrested on August 14, 2020, after a search of their vehicle. Austin police say 454.10 grams of marijuana and .49 grams of cocaine were found.

That discovery led to the search of a home in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue NE in Austin and the arrest of Donald Brian Hoban, 55 of Austin. Police say 47.74 grams of meth, 7.78 pounds of marijuana, $29,454 in cash, THC vax and THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia were found in the home while a marijuana plant was located in the backyard.

Torres pleaded guilty first and received one year of supervised probation for fifth-degree drug possession.

Allison Hoban then pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.

Donald Hoban pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. He was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.