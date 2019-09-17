Third sentence for Worth County drug bust

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down for a February traffic stop that led to drug charges against three people.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it pulled over a vehicle on February 22 because of snow covering the license plate. Inside the vehicle were three people, including Danielle Ness, 34 of Mason City, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant. Deputies say as Ness was taken into custody, a drug pipe was seen inside the vehicle. That led to a search where deputies found methamphetamine, several prescription pills, multiple drug pipes, a bong, and a 9 mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine.

The other two people in the vehicle were Scott Allan Shafer, 47 of Plymouth, and Myron R. Demaray, 54 of Northwood.

Ness pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered in May to pay a $100 fine.

Shafer pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and OWI-1st offense. He was sentenced in August to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and must pay a $1,250 fine and follow all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Demaray pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense and was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation.