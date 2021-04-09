Third sentence handed down in Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – A third person is sentenced in a pair of back-to-back burglaries in Bremer County.

Jerred Russell Clos, 34 of Waterloo, has been given two to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary.

Authorities say Clos and Richard Lusher burglarized a building in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner on February 1, 2020. A plea hearing for Lusher is scheduled for April 20.

Two sentences have already been handed down in a February 2, 2020, burglary in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue. Allison McPherson got two years of supervised probation and Dylan Stull was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. Both pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary.