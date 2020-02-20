Clear

Third person arrested for harboring north Iowa runaway

A third person has been arrested for harboring a runaway in connection to a missing teen from Clear Lake.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A third person has been arrested for harboring a runaway in connection to a missing teen from Clear Lake.

Megan Carlyle, 33, of Mason City, was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

"On 02/14/20, the above defendant did harbor a runaway child, by providing shelter to a known Runaway child under eighteen years of age who is voluntarily absent from the person's home without the consent of the person's parent, guardian, or custodian," court documents state.

The Clear Lake Police Department says aggravated misdemeanor charges have been filed against Eric Jon Anderson, 38 of Mason City, and Leroy David Lomholt, 59 of Mason City.

These charges are connected to a recent missing juvenile case out of Clear Lake.

