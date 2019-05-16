Third not guilty plea in Rochester trailer park killing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All three people accused of murder in a Rochester trailer park shooting are now pleading not guilty.

A hearing was held Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court and Malcolm Jammal Woods, 27 of Rochester, was found competent to stand trial. He entered not guilty pleas to 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.



Darien Klindworth-Woods Darien Klindworth-Woods

Kielah Parsons Kielah Parsons

Woods was arrested in September 2019 along with Kielah Shanae Parsons and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods for the killing of Brandon Arndt. Rochester police say Arndt was found shot to death at his home.

Parsons and Klindworth-Woods previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of 2nd degree murder each. Parsons, 35 of Rochester, is set to stand trial starting February 3, 2020. Klindworth-Woods, 20 of Rochester, is scheduled for trial beginning January 27, 2020. No trial date has been set yet for Malcolm Woods.