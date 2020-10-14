Third not guilty plea in Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – A third not guilty plea is entered over a pair of Bremer County burglaries.

Jerred Russell Clos, 34 of Waterloo, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary. His trial is scheduled for January 7, 2021. Authorities say Clos and Richard Lusher of Evansdale burglarized a building in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner on February 1.

Lusher, 38, has also pleaded not guilty to 3rd degree burglary. His trial is set to begin on November 4.

Dylan Stull and Allison McPherson were also accused of a burglary in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue on February 2. Stull, 28 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary, carrying weapons and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced for four years of supervised probation.

McPherson, 32 of Waterloo, pleaded not guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. A warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear for a court hearing.