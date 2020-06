MASON CITY, Iowa – Multiple drug offenses are sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Richard Dean Thompson, 39 of Thornton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense for a March 3 incident in Clear Lake. Authorities say he was arrested after bailing out of a vehicle and trying to run from law enforcement and a search found him in possession of meth, marijuana, and a drug pipe.

Thompson was sentenced Monday to up to five years behind bars.