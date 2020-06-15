Third marijuana conviction sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop that turned up drugs is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Jaiton Myshaun Mangun, 26 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.

Mangun was arrested on April 30 after he was pulled over near the intersection of South Tennessee Avenue and Maple Drive in Mason City. The arresting deputy said Mangun was speeding and a check showed he was driving without a valid license or proof of insurance and gave the deputy a false name.

A search of Mangun’s vehicle found clear plastic baggies with marijuana in them and a digital scale. He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-3rd offense.