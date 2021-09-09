Third man going to prison for armed robberies in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third prison sentence is given out for a string of armed robberies in Mower County.

Ladevin Martaz Hardin, 22 of Austin, was ordered to spend four years and two months behind bars, with credit for 98 days already served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. He must also pay $3,105.40 in restitution.



Toby James Gogolewski (left) and Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr. Toby James Gogolewski (left) and Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr.

Patrick Alston Patrick Alston

Authorities say Hardin participated in the December 8, 2020 robbery of the Dollar General Store in Austin and the December 9, 2020, robbery of Corky’s Corner convenience store in Adams. Investigators say a knife was used in both crimes.

Toby James Gogolewski of Lyle was previously sentenced to six years and three months in prison for being part of the Dollar General Robbery, using a knife to rob the Apollo II gas station in Austin on December 6, 2020, and the knifepoint robbery of the Freeborn County Co-Op convenience store in Lyle on December 11, 2020.

Patrick Harris Alston of Austin was also sentenced to three years and six months behind bars for being part of the Dollar General robbery.

Nathaniel Gerome Davenport, 19 of Austin, has also pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. Police say he was involved in the robberies of Corky’s Corner and the Freeborn County Co-Op. Davenport’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 6, 2022.

Ladevin Hardin