Third guilty plea in violent Mower County burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant is pleading guilty in a violent Mower County burglary.

Aldin Kazic, 30 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Friday to fourth-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

Aldin Kazic, Amela Kazic, and Kaele Jean Sample were arrested in September 2020 for stealing items from a home in the 600 block of 7th Avenue SE in Austin. Investigators say someone in the home was punched in the face and nearly $200 in tools were stolen.

Amela Kazic reportedly said the crime was in response to Aldin Kazic’s stimulus check being stolen.

Sample, 25 of Hinckley, previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 4.

Amela Kazic, 31 of Austin, also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft. Her sentencing is set for May 13.