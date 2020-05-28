Third guilty plea in 2018 Rochester murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A final guilty plea is entered in the shooting death of a Rochester man.

Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact. No sentencing date was set due to the pandemic shutting down much of Minnesota’s court system.



Authorities say Klindworth-Woods, Kielah Shanae Parsons, and Malcolm Jammal Woods were involved in the fatal shooting of Brandon Arndt on September 10, 2018. Authorities say the three blamed Arndt for a relative’s medical problems.

Woods was convicted in February of 1st and 2nd degree murder and illegal gun possession. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison with chance of parole.

Parson previously entered an Alford plea to aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact. Her sentencing is tentatively scheduled for June 4.