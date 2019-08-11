Third guilty plea in Charles City stolen property case

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The third defendant in a case that started with a stolen laptop is pleading guilty…but not to that crime.

Xavier Tyshon Frank, 25 of Charles City, is one of three men arrested after Charles City police in December 2018 looked into a social media ad about a laptop computer that had been reported stolen. Officers say their investigation led to a Milwaukee Street apartment where they found the laptop along with many stolen handguns and drug-related items.



Charges of 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary were dismissed against Frank, however, when he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense. No sentencing date has been set.

Two other men charged in this case have already been sentenced. Troy Lazaro Bijani, 23 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft. He was given three to five years of probation. Robert Darnell Luckett III, 28 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65.