Clear

Third guilty plea in Charles City stolen property case

Xavier Frank Xavier Frank

Police say it started with a social media ad for a laptop computer.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 1:37 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 1:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The third defendant in a case that started with a stolen laptop is pleading guilty…but not to that crime.

Xavier Tyshon Frank, 25 of Charles City, is one of three men arrested after Charles City police in December 2018 looked into a social media ad about a laptop computer that had been reported stolen. Officers say their investigation led to a Milwaukee Street apartment where they found the laptop along with many stolen handguns and drug-related items.


Troy Bijani

Robert Luckett

Charges of 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary were dismissed against Frank, however, when he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense. No sentencing date has been set.

Two other men charged in this case have already been sentenced. Troy Lazaro Bijani, 23 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft. He was given three to five years of probation. Robert Darnell Luckett III, 28 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers on the way out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The aftermath of the Clear Lake 2019 Wing Ding

Image

National Hobo Convention returns to Britt

Image

Oxbow Park Park and Zollman Zoo mark milkestone

Image

SE Minnesota veterans memorial dedicatd

Image

Two Honkers named All-Stars

Image

CTK: Iowa Hawkeyes

Image

CTK: Forest City Indians

Image

CTK: Clear Lake Lions

Image

Therapy Dogs at the airport

Image

Interview with Joe Biden

Community Events