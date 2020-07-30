Third family member has died following Minnesota pipe wrench attack

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — A third person has died of injuries that prosecutors say were inflicted with a pipe wrench by a mentally ill family member in Maple Grove.

David Eker is charged with attacking his sister, Eleanor Ekers, his mother Linda Ekers and his grandmother Darlene Broste on July 8. Bros died the next day.

Eleanor Ekers died two weeks later and Linda Ekers died this week, her husband, John Ekers, posted Wednesday on CaringBridge.org.

A criminal complaint says David Ekers admitted to trying to kill his grandmother, mother and sister because he believed the women wanted him to return to a psychiatric hospital or start taking his medication again.