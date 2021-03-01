Third drug sentence for Lake Mills man

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man gets a third sentence for drugs in North Iowa.

Michael Lee Groe, 28, pleaded guilty in Worth County District Court to possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense. Authorities say he was arrested after a December 2, 2020, traffic stop where meth was found in his vehicle. Groe has been sentenced to three to five years of probation.

Groe was also arrested on August 13, 2020, in Forest City. Authorities say he was caught with 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, 40 pills of alprazolam, and a grinder with marijuana residue in it. He was arrested again in Leland on October 21, 2020, and accused of having meth and marijuana oil in his possession.

Groe pleaded guilty in Winnebago County District Court to two counts of possession of meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp and was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation.