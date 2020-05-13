Third drug conviction sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A third drug conviction in less than a year is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.

Nicholas Mackenzie Dralle, 34 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.

Dralle pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested on January 5 after a search of a Mason City address in the 400 block of East State Street where law enforcement said Dralle was found with baggies of meth, three glass pipes, and a syringe.

Dralle was previously arrested on drug possession charges in April and May of 2019. He pleaded guilty in both cases and is facing probation revocation hearings.