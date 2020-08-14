Third defendant in 2018 Rochester murder gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final defendant in a Rochester murder case gets the lightest sentence.

Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods, 21 or North Mankato, was given 20 years of supervised probation Friday and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service. Klindworth-Woods pleaded guilty to aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact for his role in the killing of Brandon Arndt in September 2018.



Malcolm Woods Malcolm Woods

Kielah Parsons Kielah Parsons

Arndt was found shot to death in his mobile home trailer in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE. Investigators say he was killed by Malcolm Jammal Woods, 29 of Rochester. Woods was convicted of 1st and 2nd degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole. Police say Klindworth-Woods drove Malcolm Woods to Arndt’s home.

A third person, Kielah Parsons, 36 of Rochester, was accused of getting the plastic bags Malcom Woods used to cover his shoes when he shot Arndt. She entered an Alford Plea to aiding an offender and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. An Alford plea means Parsons does not admit guilt but accepts sentencing.