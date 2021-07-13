Third baseman Mac Horvath says the flock is hot right now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers take on the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday night.

The Honkers are coming off a loss to the Bucks last night, 12-7.

The team is hoping to turn that around tonight.

Third baseman Mac Horvath is a Century grad and currently playing for the University of North Carolina.

He says it has been fun to get to know his teammates this season.

The Honkers are finding their roles on the field and hoping it pays off.

Mac says if everyone does their job, they will be good to go tonight.

"We've been hitting good recently, so if we keep doing that and the pitchers do their job, which I think they will tonight. We are going to come out on top," says Mac.

He says the flock is hot right now.