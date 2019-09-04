Clear

Third arrest in robbery of Rochester liquor store

Muhammad Hines Muhammad Hines

Two minors and one 18-year-old taken into custody.

Sep 4, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third suspect is arrested in the armed robbery of Andy’s Liquor.

Police say Muhammad Hines, 18 of Rochester, was taken into custody Tuesday around 2 pm in the 2000 block of 41st Street. He was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of 1st degree aggravated robbery.

A 16-year-old black male and a 14-year-old black female have also been arrested for the August 29 incident at the liquor store where police say one suspect pointed a handgun at a store employee, while multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen.

