Third arrest made in Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – The third suspect in a violent Mason City home invasion has been arrested.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17, is charged with 1st degree robbery.



Joseph Jaskiel Joseph Jaskiel

The Mason City Police Department says Nicholson, along with a 15-year-old male and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 16 of Mason City, entered a woman’s home in the 800 block of 8th Street NE at around 11 pm on December 27, 2018, and robbed and assaulted her.

According to court documents, Nicholson forced the woman to the floor and choked her until she went unconscious. Law enforcement says one or more of the teens also threatened to stab the woman with a knife. The three are accused of then stealing jewelry and electronics from the woman’s home and leaving her behind without calling anyone to help her.

Jaskiel and the 15-year-old, who are also charged with 1st degree robbery, were arrested on January 3. A warrant was issued for Nicholson, who was believed to be out of state, and he made his first court appearance Wednesday in Mason City.