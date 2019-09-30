Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Third and final sentence in rural Worth County burglary

Channing Greer
Channing Greer

Trio tried to steal a safe in March 2018.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down for a March 2018 burglary in Worth County.

Channing Roger Greer, 21 of Mason City, has received two years of probation for pleading g uilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary. Authorities say Greer, Joshua Teeter of Mason City, and Jeremy Mulford of Mason City, tried to steal a safe from a home in the 900 block of Highway 105 on March 4, 2018.


Jeremy Mulford

Joshua Teeter

Teeter, 21 of Mason City, previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and got three to five years of probation.

Mulford, 39 of Mason City, got two years in prison for pleading guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary.

All three must also pay a total of $1,024 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Image

Hemp Maze

Image

Avoiding Online Deception

Image

TLC in Charles City moving forward with the 'grand plan'

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

Community Events