Third and final sentence in rural Worth County burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down for a March 2018 burglary in Worth County.

Channing Roger Greer, 21 of Mason City, has received two years of probation for pleading g uilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary. Authorities say Greer, Joshua Teeter of Mason City, and Jeremy Mulford of Mason City, tried to steal a safe from a home in the 900 block of Highway 105 on March 4, 2018.



Teeter, 21 of Mason City, previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and got three to five years of probation.

Mulford, 39 of Mason City, got two years in prison for pleading guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary.

All three must also pay a total of $1,024 in restitution.