Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court now serves 11 Southeastern Minnesota counties

PRESTON, Minn. - On Friday, Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea cut the ribbon the Veterans Treatment Court at the Fillmore County Courthouse. The Fillmore County Court House and Steele County Courthouse will serve 11 counties in the 3rd Judicial District.

Veterans Treatment Court gives an alternative for veterans who run into trouble with the law. Instead of incarceration or other legal action, they're put on probation and given resources to help struggles they may have such as PTSD, mental health issues, or chemical dependency. Going in front of the court helps put them on the right path to re-assimilating into civilian life. According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch's website, Veterans Treatment Courts "use a hybrid integration of Drug Court and Mental Health Court principles to serve military veterans, and sometimes active-duty personnel. They promote sobriety, recovery, and stability through a coordinated response that involves collaboration with the traditional partners found in Drug Courts and Mental Health Courts, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare networks, Veterans Benefits Administration, State Departments of Veterans Affairs, volunteer veteran mentors, and organizations that support veterans and veterans’ families."

"When they come back from their service and their military service has impacted them, maybe they have chemical dependency and that leads them to get crossways with the law and they end up in our criminal court, we need to do something to try to help them," says Chief Justice Lorie Gildea.

"If a veteran commits an act that lands them in the justice system in a county or area that has a Veterans Treatment Court, their chance of moving on from that and not committing a crime again is much greater than if they happened to be geographically in a place they can't go in front of the court," says Governor Walz.

Justin Slavin, who was in the Marine Corps for four years, is working hard to complete his program so that he can be a mentor to other veterans in Veterans Treatment Court. "I'm just thankful for everyone being here today and for the opportunity to make myself better and given the pathway. That's incredible. They can show me the way and it's whether or not I want to take that step and go down that road or not and I really do," he says.

Governor Walz says he wants every Minnesota veteran to have access to a Veterans Treatment Court, but the state isn't quite there yet. The 3rd Judicial District now has the 8th Veterans Treatment Court in the state. The two locations serve Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona Counties.