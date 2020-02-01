Clear

Think you know Iowa? Take AP quiz before Monday's caucuses

FILE - In this March 8, 2019 file photo, an audience member arrives at a rally for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. AP photo

Every four years, candidates spend months and millions wooing the state's caucusgoers.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 11:52 AM
Posted By: By THOMAS BEAUMONT and SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For a brief few days, Iowa will be the center of the political universe, thanks to the state's caucuses, which kick off the presidential nominating season. Every four years, candidates spend months and millions wooing the state's fickle caucusgoers. It'll happen again this Monday. How well do you know Iowa? Take our quiz and find out.

1. Who is the most famous person from Winterset?

2. What first lady was born in Boone?

3. Who won the Iowa Democratic caucuses in 1976?

4. Who was the “heater from Van Meter”

5. Where was technology developed that transformed fax machines into universal business machines?

6. What famous late-night TV host was born in Corning?

7. What is the hometown of the band leader Glenn Miller?

8. Which Iowan painted “American Gothic?“

9. Which famous newspaper advice columnists are from Sioux City?

10. Which president was born in West Branch?

11. Which Iowan served as Franklin Roosevelt's vice president?

12. In what year did both Republican and Democratic nominee finish third in the Iowa caucuses?

13. What TV sitcom actor and former MTV “Punked” host is a Cedar Rapids native?

14. What Burlington native was Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and attended University of Northern Iowa?

15. Which Iowan played Gopher on “The Love Boat” and was also elected to the U.S. House?

16. Until he became U.S. ambassador to China in 2017, he was the longest serving governor in U.S. history

17. What early rock musicians died on Feb. 3, 1959, in an icy plane crash after playing the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in northern Iowa?

18. Which Republican presidential candidate lost the Iowa caucuses on his first try before winning twice?

19. What percentage of the delegate count did Democrat Joe Biden receive in the 2008 Iowa caucus?

20. Who won the Iowa Republican caucus in 2016?

ANSWERS: 1. John Wayne 2. Mamie Eisenhower 3. Uncommitted (not Jimmy Carter) 4. Bob Feller 5. Iowa State University 6. Johnny Carson 7. Clarinda 8. Grant Wood 9. Abigail Van Buren, known as “Dear Abby,” and Eppie Lederer, known as “Ann Landers.” 10. Herbert Hoover 11. Henry Wallace 12. Republican George H.W. Bush and Democrat Michael Dukakis in 1988. 13. Ashton Kutcher 14. Kurt Warner 15. Fred Grandy 16. Terry Branstad 17. Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. ''The Big Bopper'' Richardson. 18. Bob Dole 19. 1 percent 20. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Fact Checking Politicans

Image

The Future of Ramp 6

Image

Folwell Follies

Image

1/31 Weather Sean

Image

Channel One Food Bank gets new truck

Image

Coronavirus impacting flights

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Community Events