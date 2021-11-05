Things to know for the start of firearm deer hunting season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting close to half a million hunters statewide hoping to bring home a deer.

The firearm deer season goes from Nov. 6-14. In Iowa, the first shotgun season starts on Dec. 4.

This hunting season, a fatal deer disease is yet again adding another step to a hunter's routine.

Officials say there are around 120 deer in the state that are infected, and the DNR wants to remind hunters about certain hunting areas to get their deer sampled and tested for the disease to help limit its spread.

The state's Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller shares more.

"We do have mandatory sampling for chronic wasting disease for all deer that are harvested during both opening weekends of the firearms A season and the firearms B season," said Keller. "Just the opening weekends of those two seasons. Hunters are required to take their deer to a CWD station. That is just deer one year or older, you don't have to take a fawn if you happen to harvest a fawn. But they do need to do the work ahead of time to look at our regulations booklet."

There will be sampling stations with DNR staff to assist the hunters or self-service stations for those who do not want to be in crowded areas.