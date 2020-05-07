Clear
"Things are going to get worse, not better." University of Minnesota epidemiologist stresses we still have a long way to go

"I worry that people are taking this situation now as if we're just about over the hump,"ays Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Posted: May 7, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The U.S. has been navigating the Coronavirus pandemic for about three months now. You may feel like we've been through a lot already, but we still have a long ways to go, according to one of the top epidemiologists in the country.

"Things are going to get worse, not better," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "I worry that people are taking this situation now as if we're just about over the hump, we're just about done, we'll get over this curb, we'll get to summer, everything will quiet down. We hear that from national leaders that that's what going to happen, but we're just in the second inning of a nine inning game."

A vaccine or achieving herd immunity could restore some normalcy, but neither are likely to be reached any time soon. About 5-15% of Americans have been infected with Coronavirus. 60-70% infection is needed to obtain herd immunity.

"If I could create a magic wand, my first swoop across the sky would be a miracle vaccine. My second swoop across the sky would be someone like Franklin Delano Roosevelt holding fireside chats for all of us, helping us understand where we're at, the challenges we have, and where we're going, and how we're going to get there," says Osterholm.

Whenever we receive a vaccine or herd immunity, Dr. Osterholm stresses our post-pandemic lives will not be the same. "We will never go back to what was once normal. We will have a new normal. What we're not sure yet of at this point is what that means, meaning that how we get through the next 12 to 18 months or more of this virus transmitting in our communities with the hope of a vaccine somewhere having an impact on that, is yet to be determined. We don't know."

Dr. Osterholm acknowleges the strain put on the country financially and emotionally by the pandemic. "We must hang together on this. We will get through it. I understand this has been an incredible hardship on families who have suffered loss of loved ones, who have had the pain of watching loved ones in intensive care units that they could not be with. I also understand the pain of the economic implications. I have a dear friend who is about to lose his business."

He says there is strong data showing staying at home is working to flatten the curve, but there's no way to know for sure yet how states reopening businesses and public spaces will impact thes pread. There's a fine balance of protecting our health and protecting the economy. "What we're trying to do is weave a middle ground. How do we, as I say, thread the rope through the needle," he explains. "We have to come together and work on both of these issues. it's not one or the other and I worry that we're starting to place it in that kind of context, as one or the other and that's not the case."

As we walk the fine line of keeping the economy afloat while also preventing deaths, Osterholm stresses the critical need to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. "We can't just let this virus go willy-nilly in our communities or we will bring down our healthcare systems. We will see not just that this is the number one cause of death, but that we will accentuate many other causes of death because people couldn't get healthcare. They couldn't be treated for their heart attack, they couldn't be treated for their stroke because the healthcare systems were so severely handicapped by all these cases," he says.

Despite not beating around the bush at the fact the U.S. has a long way to go until we are on the other side of this, Dr. Osterholm maintains his position that we will get through this.

"Unfortunately, we keep getting diverted by what I consider political sideshows which are unfortunate and not unexpected but nevertheless, they dominate far too much of our time," Dr. Osterholm tells KIMT. "We need to have really intense community discussions about how do we respond to this in the most meaningful way to reduce illnesses, to cause the least disruption to society, and to get us through to the end of this thing. We will get through, but how do we get through?" The "how" behind the United State's perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic is what will make the difference. "What will define us as a human race will be less about dealing with the virus, but how we deal with each other."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
