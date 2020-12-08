Thin ice starting to form on area lakes

KIMT NEWS 3 - We're just about two weeks away from Christmas and there's almost no snow on the ground.

So far, it's been a little dissapointing for snowmobilers and especially ice fishermen. There's a little bit of ice out on area lakes, but it is very thin and still too dangerous to walk out on.

KIMT News 3 checked in with a couple of bait and tackle shops. They say most of the lakes have at most one or two inches of ice right now.

Minnesota DNR says four inches of ice is the bare minimum for someone to be walking on, although no ice is ever completely safe.

Lisa Dugan with Minnesota DNR explains why that is.

"If there's areas where there's fast moving water or currents or even areas that might have a lot of waterfalls, that might be keeping that water open for right now," said Dugan.

If you do decided to head out on the ice, after a few good, deep freezes, Dugan recommends checking the local conditions first.

Minnesota DNR has plenty of good tips for ice safety on their website here.