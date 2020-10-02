Thieves targeting catalytic converters in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Catalytic converters from Toyota Prius' have been the target of thefts in recent weeks.

The Rochester Police Department said Friday it has received several reports in recent weeks.

"It appears someone, or a group of people, are involved in targeting Toyota Prius vehicles with the intention of stealing the catalytic converters. Winona and La Crosse have also had thefts of catalytic converters from Toyota Prius vehicles," police said.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the police department at 507-328-6800. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.