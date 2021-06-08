Thieves target Rochester ATMs by using tow strap and a truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - ATMs at Minnwest Bank and Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union were damaged on Monday morning after thieves tried stealing money from one and stole some from another.

Crooks tried getting the cash by using a rope to pull the machine from Minnwest Banks's 16th Ave NW location. They also tried using a crowbar to pry open the safe.

Police said Tuesday that the ATM at the Mayo credit union suffered around $50,000 in damage and money was stolen after the suspects tied a tow strap to it and dragged it behind a truck, which had three people inside.

The same method was attempted at the Minnwest Bank.

Branch manager Sue Patzer said she was angered at the crimes.

"It angers me, frustrates me, and just makes more work for everyone involved," Patzer tells KIMT News 3.

Patzer received a call from the bank's alarm company regarding the crime hours before it opened. Minnwest Bank is trying to figure out if the ATM can be repaired or needs to be replaced.

"Nobody was hurt, everything is fine, the bank's up and running, and business is usual," said Patzer.

]MEFCU does have surveillance evidence of the incident. If apprehended, the perpetrators will face federal criminal charges.

Police said similar instances have taken place recently in the Twin Cities.