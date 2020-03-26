Thermometers needed in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County health officials say they need more non-mercury thermometers.

CG Public Health says thermometers may not be available buy either locally or online due to the coronavirus outbreak and people taking their temperature is critical in determining if they are well enough to return to normal activity. CG Public Health is asking for donations of thermometers, which will then be sanitized and given to members of the community being asked to monitor their temperatures daily.

Drop off sites have been set up at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Lake Police Departments. To donate a thermometer, please follow these guidelines:

1. Do not go to a drop off site if you are or have recently been sick (must be symptoms free for at least 72 hours).

2. Working thermometers only (batteries can be replaced if needed).

3. This is an extra thermometer that you or your family will NOT need.

4. Donations must be made in person, please do not send thermometers in the mail.

5. If you are unable to bring the thermometer to a drop off site, call the health department at (641) 421-9300 for pick up. Instructions on the process will be detailed over the phone.

6. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others while at the drop off site.

7. Leave the area immediately after dropping off the thermometer.

Locations:

• Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department

17262 Lark Ave, Mason City, IA

- Use the east door and you will need to push the button to request entrance

• Clear Lake Police Department

511 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA

- Use the intercom to be let into the lobby

Thermometers can be dropped on Friday of from March 30 through April 3 between 8 am and 4:30 pm.

CG Public Health says if a shelter in-place order is issued for the area, the drop-off sites will be closed and you may contact CG Public Health to arrange for pick up.