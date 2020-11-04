Clear

There's no winner in the presidential race. That's OK

America woke up Wednesday morning without a winner of the presidential election. That’s OK. Critical battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania remain without declared winners, making the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden too close to call.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — America woke up Wednesday morning without a winner of the presidential election. That's OK.

Critical battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania remained without declared winners, leaving both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden short of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

---

Around 100 milllion people voted early in one of the most anticipated elections of all-time.

For national and Minnesota results, click here.

For national and Iowa results, click here. 

Election Day is only one point in the process of the Electoral College, which decides who wins a U.S. presidential race. Here is what happens next. 

For around-the-clock coverage from CBS News, click here and watch KIMT's local coverage here. 

---

This isn't necessarily a surprise. In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail, and millions chose to do so rather than venturing out to cast ballots in person. That meant a slowdown in the tabulation of results because votes received by mail often take longer to process than ballots cast at polling places.

And the closer the margin in a state is, the more votes are needed for The Associated Press to declare a winner.

There are also roughly 20 states that allow ballots received after Election Day to be counted if they were postmarked by the day of the election. That includes Pennsylvania, one of the key outstanding states.

Some states, including Florida, began counting absentee ballots days before Election Day — and had definitive results within hours of the polls closing. The AP declared Trump the winner in Florida.

The abundance of absentee ballots also has thrown into doubt historical norms, making the arc of the race harder to determine — though one political narrative that held for sure is that the country remains evenly divided between both parties.

None of that means there is anything wrong with the results, or any reason to doubt the vote-counting process. It just means the country doesn't know who won the presidential election for the time being.

And we don't yet know when we'll know.

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other — even though it has provoked radically different reactions from each.

Biden took an outdoor stage in Delaware shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday and said the country needed more time to determine its next president, declaring, “Your patience is commendable.”

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, that it was going to take awhile," Biden said. "We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished, and it ain’t over until every vote is counted.”

Trump spent months railing against expanding mail-in voting and suggesting without evidence that it could lead to widespread fraud, while imploring with equal fervor that the election should have a result on the same night the polls closed. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the White House that he would challenge the election results before the Supreme Court, though it was unclear exactly what type of legal challenge he was proposing.

That prompted a statement from Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillion, who said: "If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail.”

Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

The U.S. has endured a presidential race without an immediate winner before. In 2000, a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12 — more than a month after Election Day — ended the Florida recount and awarded the presidency to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

This time, media outlets including The Associated Press and others frequently warned a delayed verdict could occur — suggesting that an election where campaigning was so disrupted wouldn't escape seeing its conclusion get scrambled as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 157096

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin382721006
Ramsey15853384
Dakota11184141
Anoka10514161
Washington734075
Stearns694653
Scott401337
Olmsted373530
St. Louis361875
Wright314516
Clay276246
Nobles247520
Blue Earth22547
Sherburne214024
Carver20569
Kandiyohi19885
Rice182312
Mower159720
Winona146319
Chisago14052
Crow Wing139922
Benton121115
Lyon11006
Otter Tail10808
Polk10706
Beltrami103411
Todd10237
Morrison9749
Waseca96710
Douglas8995
Itasca89617
Steele8744
Nicollet82918
Goodhue79713
Freeborn7805
Becker7414
Le Sueur7226
McLeod6994
Isanti6897
Martin65918
Pine6431
Carlton6293
Watonwan6024
Mille Lacs53821
Hubbard5355
Cass5075
Chippewa5073
Wabasha4591
Dodge4500
Brown4223
Roseau4120
Rock4026
Meeker3984
Pipestone39717
Yellow Medicine3457
Redwood34012
Cottonwood3290
Murray3213
Renville31913
Wadena3184
Fillmore3110
Sibley2953
Faribault2770
Houston2692
Kanabec25810
Swift2562
Aitkin2494
Jackson2481
Unassigned24454
Pennington2402
Lincoln2120
Stevens2111
Marshall2041
Big Stone1871
Koochiching1875
Pope1870
Clearwater1671
Lac qui Parle1583
Norman1550
Wilkin1554
Lake1510
Mahnomen1402
Grant1185
Red Lake952
Kittson780
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods551
Cook270

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133489

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21034294
Woodbury7858101
Linn7041137
Black Hawk6652106
Johnson636833
Dubuque602663
Scott541550
Story435118
Dallas382849
Pottawattamie361147
Sioux270119
Buena Vista237412
Marshall231837
Webster211316
Plymouth186931
Clinton170129
Cerro Gordo168127
Wapello168064
Des Moines165212
Muscatine164958
Warren14628
Crawford143715
Jasper135134
Carroll129213
Henry11986
Marion117912
Lee112213
Tama108138
Delaware92416
Dickinson8549
Bremer8529
Wright8301
Boone81610
Jackson8084
Mahaska80525
Washington76912
Benton7565
Harrison75418
Jones6454
Clayton6123
Clay6084
Lyon6078
Hardin5847
Buchanan5765
Louisa56515
Winnebago56120
Cedar5608
Winneshiek5579
Poweshiek54611
Kossuth5360
Hamilton5195
Cass5116
Iowa50512
Floyd50211
Mills4913
Fayette4866
Emmet47821
Butler4663
Cherokee4653
Page4610
Sac4565
Guthrie45315
Allamakee4499
Shelby4412
Hancock4366
Franklin41818
Chickasaw4151
Humboldt4153
Madison4053
Grundy3906
Calhoun3765
Clarke3743
Palo Alto3582
Mitchell3312
Osceola3220
Howard2999
Union2996
Appanoose2973
Jefferson2941
Pocahontas2842
Monroe28112
Monona2782
Taylor2782
Ida2612
Adair2501
Keokuk2311
Fremont2302
Lucas2266
Davis2224
Greene2180
Montgomery2167
Van Buren2092
Audubon2061
Wayne1944
Decatur1860
Worth1710
Ringgold1102
Adams911
Unassigned660
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Voting on Election Day

Image

Iowa legislative priorities

Image

ACLU hotline addresses voter concerns

Image

Mayor Norton shares hopes for city council elections

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Both parties pushing the vote

Image

Curbside voting to overcome challenges

Image

Check your polling location

Image

Gun Laws At The Polls

Image

Hopes For Elected RPS Members

Community Events