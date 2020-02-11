Clear

There's a new plan for the economic future of Freeborn County

Public presentation planned for February 27.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The public can now take a look at a strategic plan for economic development in Freeborn County.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA), City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Albert Lea – Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau came together to hire the Wisconsin agency Ady Advantage, Inc. to put together the plan. An interim report was presented to the community on November 12 at Wedgewood Cove and the completed Economic Development Strategic Plan and Implementation Map will be debuted on February 27.

The public is invited to attend that presentation from 6 to 8 pm as staff and board members from all partners involved in the project will be there to present the plan, the data behind it, and answer questions about the plan and the goals and action steps laid out in the implementation map.

The plan and map can also be seen online by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Another roller coaster week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/10

Image

SocialICE breaks records in Minnesota

Image

Stopping flooding on Highway 65

Image

Solar power at the airport

Image

Avoiding frostbite

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Image

Marijuana Breathalyzer - coming to police near you?

Image

Clearing snow out of Downtown Rochester

Community Events