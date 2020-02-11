There's a new plan for the economic future of Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The public can now take a look at a strategic plan for economic development in Freeborn County.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA), City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Albert Lea – Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau came together to hire the Wisconsin agency Ady Advantage, Inc. to put together the plan. An interim report was presented to the community on November 12 at Wedgewood Cove and the completed Economic Development Strategic Plan and Implementation Map will be debuted on February 27.

The public is invited to attend that presentation from 6 to 8 pm as staff and board members from all partners involved in the project will be there to present the plan, the data behind it, and answer questions about the plan and the goals and action steps laid out in the implementation map.

The plan and map can also be seen online by clicking here.