There's a new grocery store now open in Byron for the first time in two years

BYRON, Minn. - A new grocery store is now open in Byron! Fareway is going to be the first grocery store in Byron since Market Place closed two years ago. Not only is it benefiting customers now that they don't have to travel far to get their groceries, but it's also adding more jobs in the area.

Fareway has been in the works for a year and half now and had its official groundbreaking exactly one year ago from the day they opened. The pandemic didn't cause any delays with the opening date. In fact, they're actually ahead of schedule, construction wise. The district supervisor, Bryan Greiner said the hiring process was interesting, but they were able to fill positions, helping out those unemployed. "Interviewing people over Zoom or Teams, what have you. Typically, we'll have a face to face interview in person, especially with young kids," explained Greiner. "It's difficult to have a good interview conversation with them over the computer. So that was different for us, but we managed to find a lot of great people."

Getting the products inside the store was a different story because of the many shortages that happened all across the country. As colder weather is now here, stores are running low on stock again. However, Greiner said their warehouse is prepared if that situation arises. He explained opening Fareway is right on par with the community. "I think they've been lacking that for awhile, I know they have. Just a lot of excitement about not having to run to Rochester or Kasson to get groceries," Greiner said. "This is a growing community and it's great that they have a modern grocery facility that they can go to in a short distance from their home."

Fareway will be open for normal business hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.