There's a new community garden in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a brand new community garden at MLK park! The goal is to bring people from the community together and carry on the new name of the park.

So many different organizations joined over the weekend to make this possible, like Eastside Neighborhood Association, Project Legacy and Rochester Parks and Rec. The president of Eastside Neighborhood Association, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, said the community garden is here to feed the neighborhood and educate anyone who comes here. It's not your typical community garden where you can come plant though, everything is already planted for you. She said creating this garden at MLK park only felt fitting. "When the park was renamed, we were hoping we could add other things to complete his legacy and add to it," said Kirkpatrick. "The name alone of itself having him represent it in our city is really important, it's very important."

One woman who's been in Project Legacy for 11 years now participated. She said taking part in creating this community garden goes beyond the project itself. "I think it's so important because it just shows that we're all united and it's how it should be," said Avol Barnava. "I feel like we're an example for other younger kids and even older people too that probably don't really understand, but I feel like this is a great way to show that we can all come together as one."

The next step is to add a fence around the garden, which will be in the community for years to come. When the bookmobile with the Rochester Public Library starts going out in the community again, vegetables from the garden will be on that as well.