There's a nationwide call for blood donation as supply is critically low

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's been a nationwide blood shortage for months now due to a decrease in donors during the pandemic and KIMT News 3 is learning as we're heading into the summer months, the need for blood is only going to grow.

It all comes down to supply and demand. Blood centers around the country, like Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Center, simply can't keep up with the amount of blood they need.

Surgeries and trauma incidents are on the rise again since the beginning of the pandemic and patients are getting back to their regular appointments. Those are all things that could require a blood transfusion. Dr. Justin Juskewitch, is a transfusion medicine physician and he explained the need for blood this summer is actually five to ten times higher than it was prior to the pandemic. The American Red Cross is distributing more than 800 extra units of blood per day.

"Given the year in which individuals have had to delay health care because of the COVID-19 pandemic, what we're seeing is when they're arriving at our doorsteps now being able to seek treatment, their need is even more than what it would have been a year ago," said Dr. Juskewitch. "So that just makes every single donation all that more important."

But it's not just a demand issue. Dr. Juskewitch said they're struggling with getting donors, too. "In addition to having people out and about and therefore, away from their local blood centers or away on vacation and stuff this summer, we're unable to do mobile drives to the degree of which we normally would because of covid and social distancing," he explained. Dr. Juskewitch is anticipating community blood drives will be making a come back sometime this fall.

While all blood types are in short supply, types B and O are needed the most. Platelet donations are also high on that list.

The annual Battle of the Badges friendly competition is currently happening at the Blood Donor Center. Appointments to donate blood are still recommended beforehand.