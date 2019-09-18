Historic district in Rochester on hold

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A plan for a historic landmark district in downtown Rochester is now on hold.

The city council made the motion to delay the item to have more time to define the goals and also get more community insight.

The district would be between broadway avenue and first avenue southwest.

The southern portion would run along 4th street southwest and the northern part would run along second street southwest.

Now, the plans are at a standstill.

Cindy Steinhauser is the community development director.

She tells KIMT she will spend the next few months gathering more information about the vision of the community.

“We have over 103 historic sights through out the community not just in our downtown we have 14 landmark districts so there's a lot of great historic fabric that's out there but we're talking about heritage preservation so it not just our built environment. it's the heritage here that we want to elevate in terms of information,” She said.

At the end of May, The Historic Preservation Commission voted in favor of designating a commercial historic district as a landmark.

While the plans for a historic downtown is up in the air, leaders are working to build more clarification including specifics on construction to historic buildings

“If you are new homeowner that's looking to add to your do an addition on your house. you would work with the planning department and planning services through kids cup to clearly walk you through what you need to do to do the addition to your property. we don't have that process clearly codifided when it relates to historic properties,” she said.

They're also kicking off a retreat with the heritage preservation commissioners to revisit bylaws and more details on the historic district.

The city will also spend the next four to six months gathering more information about the vision of the community and present it to the city council next year.