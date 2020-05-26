There will be no North Iowa Fair in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - There will be no fair this summer in Cerro Gordo County.

Leaders announced Tuesday the North Iowa Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Board of Directors’ decision was difficult for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support the North Iowa Fair. Just two years away from winning the Association of Iowa Fair’s prestigious Blue Ribbon Fair award, the staff and Directors were looking forward to giving North Iowa yet another Fair to celebrate.

The Board of Directors shares the disappointment that cancellation of the carnival, open class exhibits, vendors and shows will be to the thousands who attend the Fair each year," the fair said in a statement.

The Board of Directors said it has voted to allow 4H exhibits to be presented virtually "or in accordance with whatever guidelines may be set by the Cerro Gordo County Extension Office, should that become a possibility."