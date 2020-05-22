There will be no Minnesota State Fair in 2020: 'This isn’t a difficult decision, it’s the only decision'

One of Minnesota's biggest events has been canceled.

The Minnesota State Fair board of managers said Friday the Minnesota State Fair will not be held due to the coronavirus.

"So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do," the fair said.

The fair typically has more than two million visitors.

"This will have a big impact on thousands of businesses and the tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication and love bring the fair to life. We understand exactly what they’re going through because we’re going through the same thing," the fair said.

"We’ll face those challenges because the most important thing is your health. No one knows what things will be like at fair time, but we need to make decisions now based on what we know today, not how we hope things will be in August. And right now, all of the science says that if things go well, we’ll still be walking very carefully in three months. That’s far from ready to run a mass gathering marathon like the State Fair. Can you see social distancing on a Park & Ride bus, or at the Bandshell? One at a time on the Giant Slide? Can you imagine standing six feet apart in line for cookies? Me neither."