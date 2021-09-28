There have now been 10 COVID-19 deaths reported among Minnesota school staff members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 90% of Minnesota educators are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But just last week, two more deaths were reported among school staff members.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports a total of 10 educators and one first-grade student have now died from the virus after getting infected at school. And the harsh reality is until those younger students become eligible to get the vaccine, more deaths are possible.

We spoke with the president of Education Minnesota, Denise Specht, who said these deaths shouldn't be happening, especially if we know masking, social distancing and the vaccines protect us. "We need to be doing everything we possibly can to be protecting them," she explained. "They matter and we should be showing them that they matter. So, we should be doing all those good things and making sure that we're not just doing them at school, but we're doing them at home and everywhere else in the community."

This is now the third school year that's been affected by the pandemic. Since august of 2020, there have been more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases associated with schools and just over 290 hospitalizations of students and staff. Specht said the number of schools with five or more cases tripled just last week.

Because masking and other safety protocols are decided by each individual school district, Specht explained it's time they make the right decision and help prevent any more deaths from happening. "And unfortunately, we have too many schools where that's not happening. So, we can really right the ship," she said. "We could have schools implement more of the mandates that we know are going to matter and work, but it's going to take them to do the right thing."

Specht said in all of her years being in education and being a voice for teachers and educators, she never would have thought making decisions about the safety and wellbeing of students and staff would be so political.

MDH's report did not include details about the school staff members who died - including where they worked, their vaccination status, age or if they had any pre-existing health conditions.