There are conflicting recommendations on the use of face masks in school this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are conflicting recommendations coming from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics when it comes to students wearing face masks this fall.

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated - including students, teachers and staff - do not have to wear a face mask in school this fall. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics is saying otherwise.

There are two main reasons for the recommendation by the AAP. The first one being that students under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And the second reasoning is if only unvaccinated students had to wear face masks, medical experts say it would be difficult to monitor or enforce mask policies for those who are not vaccinated.

Though COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in school settings, multiple studies have shown that transmission rates within schools, when multiple prevention strategies are in place, are typically lower than or similar to community transmission levels. Still, Olmsted County Public Health director, Graham Briggs said protecting students, teachers and staff is their main focus right now while heading into the fall. "We want to make decisions really understanding what the risks are to the community. And knowing that while it's more rare in children, children do die from COVID infection," he explained. "They can get hospitalized. They potentially could have long-term health impacts with scarring in their lungs and things like that."

While there are some students who are eligible to get the shot, others can't because of health reasons. So that raises some concerns from parents about the potential risk of bullying or teasing. Briggs said this is something district leaders need to take into account when making a decision. "We could do an opt-out thing, but then that labels people. Right now, you've got people with masks on and people without masks. Kids are mean," explained Briggs. "The kids either with masks or without masks are going to get teased from one of the other groups until you run into this haves and have not's sort of thing."

Just last week, Rochester Public School's COVID-19 advisory team met to discuss this topic. Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel will announce the recommendation at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Departments of Health and Education have yet to announce any final decision on the use of face masks in school this fall.