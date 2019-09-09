Theft investigation underway after tools taken from Olmsted County MnDOT project

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating an alleged theft from a motor vehicle that was working on a MnDOT project.
The truck was parked in the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 52 and 70th Ave. SE in Marion Township. Around $2,600 worth of tools, including batteries and hand tools, were taken sometime overnight on Sept. 5-6.
The tools were taken from a toolbox attached to the truck.
