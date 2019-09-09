Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Theft investigation underway after tools taken from Olmsted County MnDOT project

Around $2,600 worth of tools taken.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 9:24 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating an alleged theft from a motor vehicle that was working on a MnDOT project.

The truck was parked in the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 52 and 70th Ave. SE in Marion Township. Around $2,600 worth of tools, including batteries and hand tools, were taken sometime overnight on Sept. 5-6.

The tools were taken from a toolbox attached to the truck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Weather forecast 9/8

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events