Theft causes gas leak in vacant Rochester buidling

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A natural gas leak leads to the discovery of a crime.

A call came in around 2 pm Thursday of a natural gas smell coming from a vacant building in the 3800 block of North Broadway. Firefighters and police responded to the scene and entered the building, finding a natural gas heater had been stolen.

The owner says the heater must have been taken some time since March 28. Police says whoever stolen the heater, which is worth about $2,000, didn’t shut off the gas.