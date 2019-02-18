Theft at Walmart leads to felony drug charge against Sheffield woman

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Sheffield woman accused of stealing from Walmart found herself in more trouble after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine and was also found to have the substance in jail.

Dawn McKinney-Biddick, 43, was arrested Sunday after she allegedly stole multiple items from Walmart (valued at $150.33).

A search of the woman turned up methamphetamine and three syringes. Once at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, she was also found to have a baggie of meth concealed on her, according to court documents.

She is facing the following charges: Possession of contraband in a correctional facility (a felony), driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - meth, and two counts of fifth-degree theft.